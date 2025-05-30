Left Menu

World Boxing Enforces Mandatory Sex Testing for Athletes

World Boxing announced mandatory sex testing for all participating boxers to ensure a fair competitive landscape. Imane Khelif, a former Olympic champion, is barred from competing until she complies with testing regulations. The measure involves a PCR test to check for the biological indicator, the SRY gene.

Updated: 30-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:42 IST
World Boxing has declared the implementation of mandatory sex testing for all athletes involved in its competitions, marking a significant step towards ensuring equitable competitive conditions. The governing body confirmed this development on Friday, emphasizing its commitment to fairness and inclusivity in the sport.

The organization revealed that Imane Khelif, who triumphed in the women's welterweight category at the Paris Olympics, will be ineligible for participation until she undergoes the stipulated sex testing. This directive aligns with World Boxing's newly established protocols to foster a level playing field for all genders.

A PCR test will be conducted on athletes over 18 years, utilizing methods like nasal or mouth swabs, saliva, or blood to determine the presence of the SRY gene - a genetic signifier indicative of biological sex. World Boxing insists this approach is crucial to maintain integrity in competition.

