French Open Heats Up with Fierce Battles on Day 6

The sixth day of the French Open witnessed some thrilling encounters on a scorching day in Paris. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tense clash with Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur, winning 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, and advancing into the fourth round. Next, he will face America's Ben Shelton.

Elsewhere, Elina Svitolina edged out American Bernarda Pera with a hard-fought victory, setting up her next match against Italy's fourth seed Jasmine Paolini. Frances Tiafoe, the American 15th seed, defeated compatriot Sebastian Korda, securing his place in the fourth round against Germany's Daniel Altmaier.

The high-stakes matches continued throughout the day as temperatures soared, adding an extra layer of challenge. Players battled through the heat, showcasing exceptional talent and tenacity as the tournament progresses at Roland Garros.

