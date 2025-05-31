Left Menu

Harmeet Desai Eyes Podium Finish at Asian Games, Kickstarts Preparations with UTT

Indian table tennis champion Harmeet Desai, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is gearing up for a strong performance at next year's Asian Games in Japan. He aims to use the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis season as a preparation platform. Desai highlights the impact of UTT on Indian table tennis.

Harmeet Desai, celebrated Indian table tennis player and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is channeling his efforts towards a podium finish at the Asian Games in Japan. Desai plans to leverage the upcoming sixth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) as a stepping stone in his preparation journey, competing against many seasoned players.

Currently ranked 66th globally, Desai has previously secured gold in the men's team event at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast (2018) and Birmingham (2022), plus bronzes in men's doubles at Gold Coast and men's team at the 2018 Asian Games. He sees the UTT as a crucial platform to hone his skills ahead of major international tournaments like the Asian Games.

Desai remarked on the transformative influence of UTT since its inception in 2017, noting increased global standing and success for Indian table tennis teams. The sixth season of UTT, which will feature 32 Olympians, is set for May 31 to June 15 and marks the first time Gujarat will host the tournament. Desai is excited for this opportunity to inspire local youth.

