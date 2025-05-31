Left Menu

Rabada's Redemption: Fast Bowler Ready for World Test Comeback

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set to make a comeback in the World Test Championship against Australia after serving a month-long ban for recreational drug use. Rabada is focused on moving forward and rebuilding ties with his teammates, striving for redemption on and off the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:36 IST
Kagiso Rabada

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is looking ahead to his return to international cricket after a challenging period off the field. Rabada, 30, faced a one-month suspension following a positive test for recreational drug use during the SA20 competition.

Having expressed regret for his actions, Rabada emphasized his readiness to move forward. 'I'm just glad to be playing again,' Rabada stated before leaving for London, where he will join the South African squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Despite the incident, Rabada maintains a positive outlook and is determined to mend relationships within the team. 'I owe it to them to discuss what happened,' he said, acknowledging the disappointment of those closest to him. Rabada is expected to lead the bowling attack alongside key teammates in the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

