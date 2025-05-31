Saptak Talwar Struggles as Quim Vidal Leads Challenge de Cadiz

Saptak Talwar faced disappointment at the Challenge de Cadiz, failing to make the cut after shooting a one-over par 73 on the second day. With a cumulative score of five-over par, Talwar fell short of the required cut set at par.

Despite a promising front nine with birdies on the third and sixth holes, his fortunes reversed on the back nine. A double bogey on the 11th, coupled with bogeys on the 14th and 15th, dashed his hopes for advancement in Spain.

Meanwhile, Quim Vidal of Spain remained in the lead after two rounds, with a day score of three-under par 69 following a strong 65 in the first round. Vidal, at 10-under, held a narrow one-shot lead over France's Oihan Guillamoundeguy, who posted a solid 68 to reach nine-under.

(With inputs from agencies.)