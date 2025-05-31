Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Jamie Overton as England Clashes with West Indies

England's Jamie Overton is out of the remaining ODIs and T20s against the West Indies after breaking his right little finger. Overton sustained the injury during the first ODI. Jacob Bethell stepped in, claiming three late wickets. England won't add a replacement, with Potts and Wood among reserves.

England's cricket team faces a challenge as all-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining One-Day Internationals and the Vitality IT20 series against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger. Overton sustained his injury during the first ODI against the West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The 31-year-old cricketer was hurt after bowling just his second ball, dropping a fast-travelling return catch off Keacy Carty, which led him to leave the field for immediate treatment. Jacob Bethell completed Overton's over and later returned to make an impact by claiming three late wickets, including key players Roston Chase and Matthew Forde, to record his best ODI bowling figures of 3 for 22 in 5.2 overs.

Overton will now undergo rehabilitation under the guidance of England's medical team, with no replacement being called to the ODI squad. Reserve bowlers Matthew Potts and Luke Wood are in line for contention, while left-arm spinner Tom Hartley may also be considered. The second ODI is set for Sunday in Cardiff, concluding with the series finale on Tuesday before the T20 series kicks off on Friday in Chester-le-Street.

