Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs: Major Highlights from Day 7 at the French Open

The seventh day of the French Open proved to be a whirlwind of emotions and sportsmanship, punctuated by stellar performances and unexpected withdrawals. Jessica Pegula, the American third seed, staged a remarkable comeback against Marketa Vondrousova, former Wimbledon champion, with scores 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, dazzling fans and critics alike.

Notably, Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva steamrolled her way past Yulia Putintseva, cruising to a smooth 6-3, 6-1 victory, securing her position in the prestigious round of 16. Meanwhile, the local favorite, Frenchman Arthur Fils, faced a setback as a stress fracture forced him to withdraw from his anticipated match against Andrey Rublev.

The courts of Roland Garros, brushed by light showers and warm temperatures, witnessed the prowess of top-seeded players like Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, as they delivered their best under the Parisian skies, ensuring the legacy of the French Open continued to captivate its global audience.

