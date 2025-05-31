Left Menu

India Shines at 26th Asian Athletics Championships: A Record-Breaking Campaign

India concluded its campaign at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with a total of 24 medals. Highlights included a national record by sprinter Animesh Kujur and personal bests by javelin throwers Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh. The team improved its gold medal tally, securing 8 golds.

31-05-2025
India wrapped up its participation in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with a notable string of achievements, taking home 24 medals in total. Star sprinter Animesh Kujur set a new national record in the men's 200m, clocking 20.32 seconds and claiming a bronze medal.

Javelin throwers Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh marked their best performances, with Yadav securing a silver. Parul Chaudhary also stood out by winning her second silver in the women's 5000m category. The women's 4x100m relay team achieved a season-best time to earn silver.

The championship marked an improvement for India in gold medal wins, increasing the tally to 8 golds compared to 6 in the previous event. Despite missing gold on the final day, Indian athletes delivered praiseworthy performances, exemplifying their resilience and determination.

