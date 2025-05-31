Yudhvir Singh Takes Helm as India's Manager for England Tour

Yudhvir Singh, a seasoned administrator from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager of the Indian cricket team for its upcoming tour of England, according to sources from the BCCI.

Currently a life member of UPCA, Yudhvir has previously served as the association's secretary and director, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role as manager.

India is set to face England in a five-match Test series, commencing on June 20 at Leeds. In a significant move, young batter Shubman Gill has been named the team's captain, following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket. Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will serve as Gill's deputy during the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)