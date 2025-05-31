Drama Unfolds at French Open: Sinner and Pegula Shine
The seventh day at the French Open saw impressive performances. Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula secured dominant wins. Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva also advanced. The day included hard-fought battles, withdrawals, and notable matchups with Roland Garros’s competitive atmosphere on full display.
On the seventh day of the French Open, top seed Jannik Sinner powered through with a decisive 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka, continuing his quest for a Grand Slam title.
Meanwhile, third seed Jessica Pegula displayed her resilience by coming back from a set down to defeat former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, securing a 3-6 6-4 6-2 win. In another highlight, Daria Kasatkina crushed her opponent Paula Badosa 6-1 7-5.
As matches unfolded, notable advancements were made by players like Mirra Andreeva, while Arthur Fils announced his withdrawal due to injury. The tournament continued under cloudy skies with Djokovic headlining the night session, maintaining the electrifying spirit of the competition at Roland Garros.
