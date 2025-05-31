Drama Unfolds at French Open: Sinner and Pegula Shine

On the seventh day of the French Open, top seed Jannik Sinner powered through with a decisive 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka, continuing his quest for a Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, third seed Jessica Pegula displayed her resilience by coming back from a set down to defeat former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, securing a 3-6 6-4 6-2 win. In another highlight, Daria Kasatkina crushed her opponent Paula Badosa 6-1 7-5.

As matches unfolded, notable advancements were made by players like Mirra Andreeva, while Arthur Fils announced his withdrawal due to injury. The tournament continued under cloudy skies with Djokovic headlining the night session, maintaining the electrifying spirit of the competition at Roland Garros.