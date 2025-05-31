Left Menu

India Shines with 24 Medals at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships

India concluded the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with an impressive tally of 24 medals, including eight golds, ten silvers, and six bronzes. Notable performances included a national record by sprinter Animesh Kujur and personal bests by javelin thrower Sachin Yadav and sprinter Pooja. India finished second in the medal tally.

31-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India wrapped up the 26th Asian Athletics Championships on a high note, bringing home 24 medals. While gold remained elusive on the final day, the athletes displayed determination, securing three silver and three bronze medals.

Parul Chaudhary stood out with her second silver in the women's 5000m. Sachin Yadav achieved a personal best in javelin, and the women's 4x100m relay team clocked a season-best time. Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur set a national record in the men's 200m, earning a bronze.

The championship's final tally saw India claim eight gold, ten silver, and six bronze medals, marking an improvement in the gold count from the previous edition. With this, India secured second place in the overall medal standings, finishing behind China.

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

