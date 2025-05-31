India Shines with 24 Medals at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships

India wrapped up the 26th Asian Athletics Championships on a high note, bringing home 24 medals. While gold remained elusive on the final day, the athletes displayed determination, securing three silver and three bronze medals.

Parul Chaudhary stood out with her second silver in the women's 5000m. Sachin Yadav achieved a personal best in javelin, and the women's 4x100m relay team clocked a season-best time. Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur set a national record in the men's 200m, earning a bronze.

The championship's final tally saw India claim eight gold, ten silver, and six bronze medals, marking an improvement in the gold count from the previous edition. With this, India secured second place in the overall medal standings, finishing behind China.