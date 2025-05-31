Jack Draper Dominates Fonseca in French Open Showdown

In a compelling display of tennis prowess, Britain's Jack Draper advanced further in the French Open by decisively overpowering Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca. Draper secured his place in the fourth round following a straightforward 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory.

The British fifth seed persevered through challenging conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen, leveraging his experience to outmaneuver Fonseca, despite the latter's promising play and growing fan base. Draper acknowledged Fonseca's potential, stating the match demanded mental resilience.

Looking ahead, Draper is poised to face either Henrique Rocha or Alexander Bublik. His performance, marked by precision and strategic use of his forehand, can inspire confidence as he continues his claycourt season campaign, having reached the final at the Madrid Masters previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)