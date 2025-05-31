Karun Nair's Double Ton Dominates as India A Piles Pressure on England Lions

On Saturday, England Lions found themselves at 75 for one at tea, facing an uphill battle against India A's colossal first-innings score of 557, highlighted by Karun Nair's sublime double century.

India A's commanding lead was set by Karun, who amassed 204 runs off 281 balls. His stellar innings featured 26 boundaries and a six, propelling India A forward from their overnight stance of 409 for three. Unfortunately, India A lost quick wickets, including key contributions from Dhruv Jurel, who fell six runs short of a century.

Despite an early loss, with opener Ben McKinney falling to pacer Anshul Kamboj, England Lions' batsmen Emilio Gay and Tom Haines kept hopes alive. As they trailed by 482 runs, the Lions faced a tough challenge, with India A's bowlers relentless in exploiting the conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)