Pyramids Seek Miracle Support for African Champions League Final

Egypt's Pyramids FC hopes for local support in the African Champions League final against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, despite historically low fan turnout. Coach Krunoslav Jurcic describes potential support as a 'miracle.' Pyramids face challenges as newcomers, but aim to rally Egyptian pride for the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:27 IST
Egypt's Pyramids FC faces a crucial moment as they prepare for the African Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns. The team hopes to garner local support for what coach Krunoslav Jurcic described as a 'miracle,' given Cairo's overwhelming loyalty to Al Ahly and Zamalek.

This marks Pyramids' first Champions League final, having moved to Cairo in 2018 and rebranded under new ownership. Despite impressive performances, like their semi-final win against Orlando Pirates, they continue to struggle for fan support.

Amidst these challenges, Pyramids remain outsiders, battling scheduling conflicts and local league obligations. Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso downplays these issues, maintaining the final's outcome is not swayed by crowd size or prior matches.

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

