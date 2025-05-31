Pyramids Seek Miracle Support for African Champions League Final
Egypt's Pyramids FC hopes for local support in the African Champions League final against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, despite historically low fan turnout. Coach Krunoslav Jurcic describes potential support as a 'miracle.' Pyramids face challenges as newcomers, but aim to rally Egyptian pride for the match.
Egypt's Pyramids FC faces a crucial moment as they prepare for the African Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns. The team hopes to garner local support for what coach Krunoslav Jurcic described as a 'miracle,' given Cairo's overwhelming loyalty to Al Ahly and Zamalek.
This marks Pyramids' first Champions League final, having moved to Cairo in 2018 and rebranded under new ownership. Despite impressive performances, like their semi-final win against Orlando Pirates, they continue to struggle for fan support.
Amidst these challenges, Pyramids remain outsiders, battling scheduling conflicts and local league obligations. Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso downplays these issues, maintaining the final's outcome is not swayed by crowd size or prior matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
