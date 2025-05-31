Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Dominant Performance Leaves Jiri Lehecka in Awe at French Open

Czech player Jiri Lehecka was defeated by top seed Jannik Sinner at the French Open, winning only three games. Despite the loss, Lehecka was pleased to secure a few games against the dominant Sinner, who demonstrated superb skill on the court. Sinner advanced to face Andrey Rublev next.

In a sweeping victory at the French Open, top seed Jannik Sinner overpowered Czech player Jiri Lehecka with a decisive 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win.

Despite suffering a crushing defeat, Lehecka secured a few games against the formidable Sinner, leaving him more than content with his performance against a world-class opponent.

Up next, Sinner is set to face Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, maintaining his impeccable form in the tournament so far.

