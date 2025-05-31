Jannik Sinner's Dominant Performance Leaves Jiri Lehecka in Awe at French Open

In a sweeping victory at the French Open, top seed Jannik Sinner overpowered Czech player Jiri Lehecka with a decisive 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win.

Despite suffering a crushing defeat, Lehecka secured a few games against the formidable Sinner, leaving him more than content with his performance against a world-class opponent.

Up next, Sinner is set to face Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, maintaining his impeccable form in the tournament so far.

