Sinner and Djokovic Dominate at Roland Garros Amid American Resurgence

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner breezed past Jiri Lehecka to reach the fourth round of the French Open, while Novak Djokovic marked his 99th win. Meanwhile, American players, including Coco Gauff, faced challenging matches but pushed through, signifying a strong American presence in the last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 02:58 IST
In a display of sheer dominance, world number one Jannik Sinner cruised past Jiri Lehecka with a 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory, asserting his prowess at the French Open. Sinner's strategic play minimized his court time, preparing him for his upcoming clash with Andrey Rublev after Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury.

Novak Djokovic, eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, maintained his composure against Filip Misolic, securing his 99th Roland Garros win. His scheduled evening match paralleled Paris St. Germain's Champions League victory frenzy, illustrating Djokovic's focus amidst distraction as he eyed a 100th French Open win.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys led a contingent of American players into the last 16, matching a 1985 record. Despite complexities in their respective matches, their advancement reflects a robust U.S. presence in the tournament, while Alexander Zverev continued his streak, marking his eighth consecutive fourth-round appearance.

