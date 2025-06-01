Left Menu

Weekend Sports Highlights: Tennis Triumphs and MLB Moves

This weekend's sports scene featured Novak Djokovic's 99th French Open win, Yordan Alvarez's hand fracture update, the Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle and Cardinals' Jordan Walker heading to the IL, and the Dodgers' MLB transactions. American tennis players also shone at the French Open, while Josh Harrison announced his retirement.

Updated: 01-06-2025 05:21 IST
This weekend, sports fans witnessed thrilling moments as Novak Djokovic secured his 99th French Open win by defeating Austrian player Filip Misolic. His triumph added to the excitement of the tennis world, especially as eight American players equaled a historic record by reaching the French Open's last 16.

In Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez's hand fracture update was revealed, while the Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle and Cardinals' Jordan Walker faced injury-list placements. Meanwhile, the Dodgers transferred Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day IL and signed catcher Chuckie Robinson off waivers from the Angels.

Adding to the weekend's highlights, Shohei Ohtani powered the Dodgers to a comeback win over the Yankees, while two-time All-Star Josh Harrison announced his retirement, capping an eventful sports day.

