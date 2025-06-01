Djokovic Surges to Fourth Round Amid PSG's Triumph
Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round of the French Open for the 16th straight year, winning against Filip Misolic in straight sets. The match coincided with Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory, celebrated noisily by fans. Djokovic, unfazed, aims to continue his successful tournament run next against Cam Norrie.
For the 16th consecutive year, Novak Djokovic finds himself in the fourth round of the French Open. In a match played amid the enthusiastic celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain fans following their Champions League triumph, Djokovic maintained his focus to dispatch qualifier Filip Misolic with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
The event was marked by the sounds from the nearby PSG stadium, where fans were celebrating a decisive 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. Despite the rowdy atmosphere, Djokovic kept his composure, capitalizing on his 10th break point to assert his dominance in the match.
Looking ahead, Djokovic faces Cam Norrie with an impressive record, having never lost to the lower-ranked Misolic at a Grand Slam. Aiming to reach the quarterfinals, he remains undeterred by past injuries and eager to expand upon his previous successes at Roland Garros.
