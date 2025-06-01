Left Menu

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting Shootout Against Uruguay in Hockey Tournament

India claimed victory over Uruguay in a high-stakes shootout at the junior women's Four Nations Hockey Tournament. After a 2-2 draw in regulation, India prevailed 3-1, showcasing their composure under pressure. Hina and Lalrinpuii gave India an early lead, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi sealed it in the shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:41 IST
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting Shootout Against Uruguay in Hockey Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India clinched an exhilarating 3-1 victory in a gripping shootout against Uruguay during the junior women's Four Nations Hockey Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. The regulation match ended in suspense with a 2-2 tie.

The Indian squad, led effectively by Vice-captain Hina who opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Lalrinpuii who doubled the lead in the 24th minute, showcased strong early control. However, Uruguay fought back with determination in the final quarter.

Ines de Posadas sparked the comeback for Uruguay in the 54th minute, with Milagros Seigal equalizing soon after. Despite the late scare, India maintained their composure in the shootout, thanks to successful strikes by Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi, ensuring a memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025