India Triumphs in Nail-Biting Shootout Against Uruguay in Hockey Tournament
India claimed victory over Uruguay in a high-stakes shootout at the junior women's Four Nations Hockey Tournament. After a 2-2 draw in regulation, India prevailed 3-1, showcasing their composure under pressure. Hina and Lalrinpuii gave India an early lead, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi sealed it in the shootout.
India clinched an exhilarating 3-1 victory in a gripping shootout against Uruguay during the junior women's Four Nations Hockey Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. The regulation match ended in suspense with a 2-2 tie.
The Indian squad, led effectively by Vice-captain Hina who opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Lalrinpuii who doubled the lead in the 24th minute, showcased strong early control. However, Uruguay fought back with determination in the final quarter.
Ines de Posadas sparked the comeback for Uruguay in the 54th minute, with Milagros Seigal equalizing soon after. Despite the late scare, India maintained their composure in the shootout, thanks to successful strikes by Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi, ensuring a memorable victory.
