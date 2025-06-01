Thrills and Spills in Sports: Highlights from UFC to MLB

The latest sports events have been dramatic, with Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber's UFC faceoff called off due to Barber not being medically cleared. The scheduled women's flyweight bout was eagerly anticipated, highlighting top contenders in the sport.

NASCAR fans were kept on the edge of their seats at the Nashville Superspeedway, with Chase Briscoe setting a track record and Ross Chastain basking in victory following his rally from the last to first place at last week's Coca-Cola 600.

Meanwhile, Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker's NBA Finals prospects are uncertain following an ankle injury. In athletics, Lachlan Kennedy became the first Australian in 22 years to run 100 meters in under 10 seconds. Other highlights include LAFC winning a Club World Cup qualifier and the Texas Longhorns advancing in the Women's College World Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)