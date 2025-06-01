Australia vs Japan: A Crucial Showdown on the Road to the World Cup

Australia's football team is set to clash with Japan in a critical World Cup qualification match on Thursday. The encounter in Perth could be decisive for the Socceroos, who are pushing for a spot in the 48-team finals in North America.

Coach Tony Popovic is confident, aiming for an improved performance compared to their last meeting, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Japan, already qualified, fields a much-changed squad with eight uncapped players, offering Australia a chance to capitalize on their qualification ambitions.

Despite Japan's roster adjustments, Australia faces challenges, including the absence of key player Jackson Irvine. The Socceroos must overcome Japan's mix of J-League and European talents to secure the win vital for their qualification hopes.

