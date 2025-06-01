Australia vs Japan: A Crucial Showdown on the Road to the World Cup
Australia aims for a crucial victory against Japan in their World Cup qualification match in Perth. Coach Tony Popovic expresses confidence, despite facing Japan's revamped squad. The Socceroos need this win to edge closer to qualification and solidify their status as top contenders in the Asian confederation.
Australia's football team is set to clash with Japan in a critical World Cup qualification match on Thursday. The encounter in Perth could be decisive for the Socceroos, who are pushing for a spot in the 48-team finals in North America.
Coach Tony Popovic is confident, aiming for an improved performance compared to their last meeting, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Japan, already qualified, fields a much-changed squad with eight uncapped players, offering Australia a chance to capitalize on their qualification ambitions.
Despite Japan's roster adjustments, Australia faces challenges, including the absence of key player Jackson Irvine. The Socceroos must overcome Japan's mix of J-League and European talents to secure the win vital for their qualification hopes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
