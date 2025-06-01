Elina Svitolina: Ukrainian Fighting Spirit Shines at French Open

Elina Svitolina displayed remarkable tenacity, pulling off a stunning comeback against opponent Jasmine Paolini at the French Open, thereby securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Facing match points, the Ukrainian athlete leveraged her fighting spirit to turn the game in her favor.

Svitolina expressed disbelief and gratitude post-match, as her determination led her to a face-off with defending champion Iga Swiatek. The victory was more than a personal achievement; it served as a beacon of hope for her war-torn homeland, with Svitolina pledging to continue her efforts on and off the court.

Her words at the press conference were a reflection of Ukraine's resilience. Amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict, Svitolina has managed to raise significant funds for humanitarian efforts while channeling the turmoil into motivation for her tennis career, embodying the spirit of a nation striving under adversity.