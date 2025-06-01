Left Menu

Legacy of a Coach: Pratima Barwa's Impact on Indian Hockey

Pratima Barwa, a celebrated hockey coach from Jharkhand, passed away in Ranchi after a paralytic attack. Known for mentoring stars like Salima Tete, her demise is mourned by officials and sports enthusiasts alike, marking the end of a transformative era in Jharkhand's hockey legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pratima Barwa, an esteemed hockey coach renowned for mentoring international stars including India Women's Hockey Team captain Salima Tete, has passed away at a hospital in Ranchi. Her death marks a significant loss to Indian hockey and the state of Jharkhand, where her efforts transformed the local sporting landscape.

Barwa, who had been on ventilator support following a paralytic attack, was remembered by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as a 'role model' for the state's daughters and a pivotal figure in Indian hockey. Her contributions were highlighted as instrumental in the careers of numerous players from Jharkhand such as Beauty Dungdung and Sangita Kumari.

The hockey community mourns the end of an era brought about by Barwa's demise, with officials like Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey Jharkhand general secretary Vijay Shankar Singh emphasizing her profound impact on the sport. As head coach at the Khunti training centre, her legacy continues to inspire the region's aspiring athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

