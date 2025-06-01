Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Secure Victory in Rain-Delayed IPL Thriller

In a rain-delayed IPL Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings with a collective batting effort led by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, reaching 203 for six. Key contributions included Yadav's 44 and Varma's 44, alongside Naman Dhir's late 33 off 18 balls, propelling them past the 200-run mark.

Updated: 01-06-2025 23:55 IST
In a thrilling rain-delayed contest, the Mumbai Indians demonstrated a powerful collective batting performance to secure a formidable total of 203 for six against Punjab Kings in the IPL Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma emerged as the stars, each scoring 44, while Naman Dhir's quickfire 33 off 18 balls pushed Mumbai beyond the 200-run barrier. Played under weather-constrained conditions, the match began two hours and 15 minutes late, but Mumbai's batsmen maintained a scoring rate of 10 runs an over.

Despite an early setback with Rohit Sharma's dismissal, the team forged ahead, with Varma stepping up at No 3. Punjab's bowlers attempted to counter with slower deliveries, yet Mumbai's batters showcased resilience and skill to maintain the upper hand throughout the innings.

