Swiatek's Underdog Resilience: A Clawback in the French Open

Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion, staged a dramatic comeback at the French Open to reach the quarter-finals, overcoming claycourt rival Elena Rybakina. Despite trailing 6-1, 2-0, Swiatek found her form to win 1-6, 6-3, 7-5, continuing her quest for a historic fourth consecutive title.

The Polish player faced a tough challenge, with Rybakina initially dominating. Swiatek's double faults in the second set suggested vulnerability, but she regrouped, securing ten points in a row to force a deciding set. Her resolve paid off as she clinched the match, displaying remarkable fortitude under pressure.

Elsewhere, men's titleholder Carlos Alcaraz also advanced after a hard-fought victory, his 100th on clay. Swiatek now prepares to face Elina Svitolina in her next match, aiming to achieve a record tied only by Jeanne Matthey and Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros when the stakes were different.