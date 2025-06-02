Swiatek's Underdog Resilience: A Clawback in the French Open
Iga Swiatek made a remarkable comeback to reach the French Open quarter-finals, defeating Elena Rybakina in a tense match. After struggling initially, Swiatek rallied in the second set, showing resilience and skill. Her victory advances her quest for four consecutive titles at Roland Garros in the Open Era.
Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion, staged a dramatic comeback at the French Open to reach the quarter-finals, overcoming claycourt rival Elena Rybakina. Despite trailing 6-1, 2-0, Swiatek found her form to win 1-6, 6-3, 7-5, continuing her quest for a historic fourth consecutive title.
The Polish player faced a tough challenge, with Rybakina initially dominating. Swiatek's double faults in the second set suggested vulnerability, but she regrouped, securing ten points in a row to force a deciding set. Her resolve paid off as she clinched the match, displaying remarkable fortitude under pressure.
Elsewhere, men's titleholder Carlos Alcaraz also advanced after a hard-fought victory, his 100th on clay. Swiatek now prepares to face Elina Svitolina in her next match, aiming to achieve a record tied only by Jeanne Matthey and Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros when the stakes were different.
