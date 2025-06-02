Left Menu

Injury Setbacks Hit German Squad Amid Nations League Anticipation

Inter Milan's Yann Aurel Bisseck suffers a leg injury, ruling him out of Germany's Nations League games. Thilo Kehrer is called up as his replacement. Additionally, Jonathan Burkardt and Nadiem Amiri also withdraw due to injuries, affecting Germany's lineup further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:26 IST
Injury Setbacks Hit German Squad Amid Nations League Anticipation
  • Country:
  • Germany

Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck is set to miss Germany's Nations League matchups following an injury sustained during the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bisseck, who substituted into the game in the 54th minute, exited just eight minutes later due to a right leg injury. Germany's football federation has confirmed his absence due to muscular issues, impacting Germany's semifinal against Portugal in Munich and either the final or third-place playoff later.

In response, coach Julian Nagelsmann has summoned Thilo Kehrer from Monaco to join the squad. Further changes include Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt leaving camp after a training injury, necessitating stitches, and Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri missing games due to adductor problems. These setbacks compound the challenges for the national team.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025