Injury Setbacks Hit German Squad Amid Nations League Anticipation

Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck is set to miss Germany's Nations League matchups following an injury sustained during the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bisseck, who substituted into the game in the 54th minute, exited just eight minutes later due to a right leg injury. Germany's football federation has confirmed his absence due to muscular issues, impacting Germany's semifinal against Portugal in Munich and either the final or third-place playoff later.

In response, coach Julian Nagelsmann has summoned Thilo Kehrer from Monaco to join the squad. Further changes include Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt leaving camp after a training injury, necessitating stitches, and Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri missing games due to adductor problems. These setbacks compound the challenges for the national team.