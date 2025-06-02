Svitolina Shines: Dramatic Comeback at French Open

Elina Svitolina exhibited remarkable resilience by overcoming three match points to eliminate Jasmine Paolini at the French Open. This victory propels Svitolina into her fifth quarterfinal appearance at Roland-Garros. She now faces the formidable challenge of defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Svitolina, the 13th seed from Ukraine, expressed deep emotional ties to her homeland, stating that the ongoing struggles of her country serve as a motivational force on the court. Her victory is not just a personal triumph but also a moment of pride for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in a significant achievement for U.S. tennis, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe reached the French Open quarterfinals, marking the first time since 1996 that two American men have made it this far in Paris. Their successes, alongside Svitolina's thrilling comeback, highlight an exciting mix of talent and tenacity in this year's tournament.