Left Menu

Rajeev Shukla to Take Interim Charge as BCCI President

Rajeev Shukla, currently BCCI vice-president, is set to become the interim BCCI president after Roger Binny reaches the age limit of 70 in July. Shukla will lead until elections in September. A seasoned cricket administrator and MP, Shukla has past experience as IPL chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:25 IST
Rajeev Shukla to Take Interim Charge as BCCI President
Rajeev Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Shukla, a distinguished cricket administrator, is poised to replace Roger Binny as the interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This move follows Binny's impending 70th birthday in July, which surpasses the BCCI's age-limit for office-bearers.

Currently serving as the BCCI vice-president since 2020, Shukla will take on the role of acting president until the BCCI holds fresh elections at its Annual General Meeting in September. This decision follows the conventional practice where the senior-most office-bearer assumes leadership temporarily.

A Member of Parliament representing the Congress party, Shukla has previously served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, he follows the precedent of C K Khanna, who served as acting president from 2017 to 2019 amid the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators' management of the board.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025