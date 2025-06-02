Rajeev Shukla to Take Interim Charge as BCCI President

Rajeev Shukla, a distinguished cricket administrator, is poised to replace Roger Binny as the interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This move follows Binny's impending 70th birthday in July, which surpasses the BCCI's age-limit for office-bearers.

Currently serving as the BCCI vice-president since 2020, Shukla will take on the role of acting president until the BCCI holds fresh elections at its Annual General Meeting in September. This decision follows the conventional practice where the senior-most office-bearer assumes leadership temporarily.

A Member of Parliament representing the Congress party, Shukla has previously served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, he follows the precedent of C K Khanna, who served as acting president from 2017 to 2019 amid the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators' management of the board.