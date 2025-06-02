Richie Mo'unga Leads Brave Lupus Tokyo to Victory Despite Injury

In a striking display of resilience, former All Black flyhalf Richie Mo'unga played through a fractured hand to guide Brave Lupus Tokyo to a second consecutive Japan Rugby League One title. They clinched an 18-13 victory over Kubota Spears last weekend.

The 31-year-old, renowned for his playmaking skills, sustained the injury during a semi-final match against Kobe Steelers, resulting in no training prior to the final. Despite this, Mo'unga delivered a match-winning performance, taking home the Player of the Match honors.

Mo'unga's commendable effort was matched by his praise for team captain Michael Leitch, the league's top tackler. Mo'unga expressed admiration for Leitch's leadership and support, which have been instrumental in the team's success.