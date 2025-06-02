Left Menu

Richie Mo'unga Leads Brave Lupus Tokyo to Victory Despite Injury

Richie Mo'unga, with a fractured hand, led Brave Lupus Tokyo to a second consecutive Japan Rugby League One title, defeating Kubota Spears 18-13. Despite challenges, Mo'unga's performance was pivotal, earning him Player of the Match. His leadership and perseverance reflect his commitment to the team and sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:28 IST
Richie Mo'unga Leads Brave Lupus Tokyo to Victory Despite Injury
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a striking display of resilience, former All Black flyhalf Richie Mo'unga played through a fractured hand to guide Brave Lupus Tokyo to a second consecutive Japan Rugby League One title. They clinched an 18-13 victory over Kubota Spears last weekend.

The 31-year-old, renowned for his playmaking skills, sustained the injury during a semi-final match against Kobe Steelers, resulting in no training prior to the final. Despite this, Mo'unga delivered a match-winning performance, taking home the Player of the Match honors.

Mo'unga's commendable effort was matched by his praise for team captain Michael Leitch, the league's top tackler. Mo'unga expressed admiration for Leitch's leadership and support, which have been instrumental in the team's success.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025