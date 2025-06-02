Left Menu

Manchester City Star Mateo Kovacic Out of FIFA Club World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the FIFA Club World Cup after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery. Kovacic had been dealing with this injury, missing the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. The 31-year-old was also left out of Croatia's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup following surgery on an Achilles tendon injury, the club announced on Monday. The Croatian star has struggled with the injury and was absent during the FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace last month.

The Premier League club released a statement expressing their support for Kovacic, stating, "Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery." The 31-year-old midfielder is also excluded from Croatia's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and the Czech Republic in early June.

Despite the setback, Kovacic scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Manchester City this season. The club is gearing up for their Club World Cup campaign set to kick off in the United States on June 18 against Wydad AC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

