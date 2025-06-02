HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1624 DJOKOVIC SETS UP QUARTER-FINAL WITH ZVEREV

Novak Djokovic clinched a milestone 100th French Open win by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2. The sixth-seeded Serb will face German third seed Alexander Zverev in his quest for a record 25th major at the site of his Olympic gold last year. Djokovic beat Zverev in straight sets in their 2019 last-eight clash.

Last year's runner-up Zverev went through after his Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired with an abdominal strain in the second set earlier on Monday. 1430 KEYS BEATS COMPATRIOT BAPTISTE

Australian Open winner Madison Keys, seeded seventh, eased past fellow American Hailey Baptiste 6-3 7-5 to set up an all-American quarter-final against former finalist Coco Gauff. READ MORE:

Tuesday's Preview: Sabalenka eyes revenge against Zheng in French Open quarter-finals Djokovic beats Norrie to join Nadal in French Open century club

Boisson savours post-lunch support as she reaches last eight in Paris Gauff speeds into French Open last eight, Pegula crashes out

Zverev reaches seventh French Open quarters after Griekspoor retires Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters

Keys downs Baptiste to set up another all-American clash with Gauff Alcaraz hopes to learn from mistakes ahead of Paul quarter-final

Musetti swings past Rune into French Open quarter-finals Top seed Sabalenka powers past Anisimova into the French Open last eight

1335 LAST FRENCH HOPE BOISSON STUNS PEGULA World number 361 Lois Boisson, the last remaining French player in the singles draw, upset third seed Jessica Pegula 3-6 6-4 6-4 to reach her first French Open quarter-final, where she will face Russian Mirra Andreeva.

American Pegula took the first set in about half an hour, but 22-year-old Boisson won the second and broke early in the decider before sealing victory to the delight of the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier. 1207 ZVEREV THROUGH AFTER GRIEKSPOOR RETIRES

Last year's finalist Zverev, seeded third, reached his seventh French Open quarter-finals in eight years after his Dutch opponent Griekspoor retired due to abdominal strain midway through the second set. Griekspoor was 6-4 3-0 down when he called for the medic and after a brief discussion the umpire announced his retirement.

1043 ANDREEVA OVERCOMES KASATKINA TO REACH LAST EIGHT Last year's semi-finalist Mirra Andreeva beat Australian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5. The Russian teenager recovered from 5-3 down in the second set to win four straight games and close out the match.

1032 GAUFF BLASTS PAST ALEXANDROVA Second seed Coco Gauff eased past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5. The American breezed through the opening set in 30 minutes but had to work harder in the second before booking her spot in the last eight.

0904 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius.

World number one Jannik Sinner takes on 17th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the fourth round. British hopes rest on fifth seed Jack Draper, who is up against the entertaining Alexander Bublik. FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 0900 GMT) 20-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Lois Boisson (France) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 17-Andrey Rublev (Russia) COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

6-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 17-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Hailey Baptiste (U.S.) Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)