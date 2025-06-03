Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lightning sign F Yanni Gourde to 6-year, $14M extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year extension worth $14 million on Monday. Gourde, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Soccer-FIFA's inaugural Club World Cup set to kick off in the US amid challenges

FIFA's billion-dollar gamble to revolutionise club football begins a week on Sunday with plenty of cash up for grabs but questionable enthusiasm as 32 teams prepare to contest the expanded Club World Cup in 12 stadiums across the United States. The tournament – designed as a glittering showcase ahead of the 2026 World Cup – has had to contend with the prospect of empty seats along with controversial qualification rules and player welfare concerns after an exhausting European season.

Tennis-Djokovic hits French Open ton, Sinner sublime, Bublik stuns Draper

Three-times champion Novak Djokovic reached a century of wins at the French Open in a straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie on Monday and top seed Jannik Sinner produced another masterclass to also blaze into the quarter-finals. Men's fifth seed Jack Draper bowed out though, as did women's third seed Jessica Pegula who was stunned by world France's world number 361 Lois Boisson.

Pacers F Jarace Walker to miss at least first 2 games of finals

The Indiana Pacers will be without forward Jarace Walker for at least the first two games of the NBA Finals as he recovers from a right ankle injury. The finals begin Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Lions C Frank Ragnow retires at age 29

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is calling it a career after seven NFL seasons. In a post to social media, Ragnow confirmed reports of his impending retirement, saying he's ready to prioritize health and family two weeks after his 29th birthday.

Athletics-Gold medallist Thomas harassed by bettor at Grand Slam Track

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas said she was verbally abused at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia last weekend, the latest incident of harassment the American has reported this year. Thomas, who won gold in the 200 metres, and 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the Paris Games, said in a post on X that a man followed her around the track while she took pictures for fans and signed autographs, shouting personal insults at her.

Tennis-Surviving third-round match points unlocked my game says quarter-finalist Keys

American Madison Keys knows her French Open run could have ended two days ago when she faced three match points in the third round but it was getting to the brink of defeat that allowed her to cruise into the quarter-finals on Monday, she said. Keys eased into the last eight with a straight sets win over fellow American Hailey Baptiste on Monday.

Bubba Watson among 7 LIV golfers to WD from U.S. Open qualifier

Bubba Watson was one of seven players tied to LIV Golf that opted to withdraw from a U.S. Open final qualifying site on Monday in Rockville, Md. Monday is the final day of U.S. Open qualifying, often billed as "the longest day in golf," as players at 10 sites across North America play 36 holes to compete for the final spots in the major championship field.

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs appears at OTAs after viral boat video

After missing the New England Patriots' first five days of organized team activities, veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed up for Monday's session at Gillette Stadium and participated in some drills. Diggs' appearance was noteworthy not just because veterans aren't required to take part in OTAs, but because the four-time Pro Bowler recently went viral on social media due to a video of him enjoying himself on a boat with three bikini-clad women that included top-selling rapper Cardi B.

Police: Threats to Astros' McCullers came from intoxicated bettor

The death threats sent to Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. last month were traced back to an intoxicated sports bettor who is based overseas, according to the Houston Police Department. The man was not identified, as police said Monday the case remains open while charges are weighed. But investigators revealed that their suspect had lost money betting on the Astros' game May 10 against the Cincinnati Reds and was "frustrated and inebriated" when he sent threats to McCullers via social media.

