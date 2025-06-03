Salunkhe’s rise fuels Indian hopes at Archery World Cup Stage 3

The Shanghai World Cup last month marked the emergence of Parth Salunkhe, and the 21-year-old former youth world champion will look to shine again when India begin their campaign in the third stage of the showpiece, here on Wednesday.

The youngster from Satara, Maharashtra, stunned the archery world by knocking out two big names -- Tokyo Olympics champion Mete Gazoz of Turkey in a shoot-off in the opening round, and then two-time Olympics team gold medalist Kim Je-Deok of South Korea in the quarterfinals, without dropping a set.

Salunkhe then went on to claim his maiden World Cup medal -- a bronze -- in just his second appearance, edging out Paris Games team silver medallist Baptiste Addis of France in the playoff.

What stood out was not just his achievement, but also his temperament and age-defying maturity, especially against the dominant South Koreans, long considered India's arch-rivals in the sport.

Against all-time great Kim Woojin in the semifinals, Salunkhe rallied from a 0-4 deficit to level the match 4-4, only to lose narrowly in the deciding set in a thrilling five-setter.

Historically, Indian archers have crumbled under pressure, and they are still chasing that elusive Olympic medal. But in his short stint so far, Salunkhe has shown how to thrive under pressure.

''My focus wasn't really on a medal; it was more on if I could deliver what I practised for,'' Salunkhe said about his key to success.

''That's what mattered most to me and in the last end I couldn't do it. It's all mental. I lagged there, but it's a part of game, you go up, you go down. It's all right. I'll work on it," he said after winning the bronze.

Incidentally, Salunkhe had finished lowest among the four Indians in the qualification round -- placed 60th, far behind Dhiraj Bommadevara (9th), Tarundeep Rai (28th), and Atanu Das (57th).

His ability to rise and deliver in the knockouts reflected his mental strength.

"I was surprised to shoot bad in qualifications. I was happy with what I did (in matches) and right now I did many good things, but also really bad things but I'll work on it. That's all that matters." Buoyed by Salunkhe's performance, the Indian men's recurve team, boasting 41-year-old veteran Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Bommadevara, will also look to return to the podium after narrowly missing out in Shanghai, losing the bronze playoff to the USA.

Individually, this stage offers an opportunity for the experienced duo of Rai and Das, who have seven Olympic appearances between them, to redeem themselves.

Rai, the 2010 Asian Games silver medallist with four Olympic appearances, is still chasing his first individual World Cup medal.

Das, who has made a comeback this year, last won a World Cup medal -- a gold -- in Guatemala City in 2021.

In the women's section, Deepika Kumari continues to script a remarkable comeback post-motherhood. The 30-year-old former world number one and four-time Olympian won a bronze in Shanghai, falling in the semifinals to her familiar Korean rival, Lim Sihyeon.

Deepika had lost to Nam Suhyeon of Korea in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics.

If she can find a way past the Korean wall, she could be unstoppable in her quest for her first World Cup gold since 2021.

India had finished second in the overall medal standings in Shanghai with two gold, one silver and four bronze medals -- behind Korea, who won five gold and two silver.

Much of India's success came in the compound section.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar led the charge with a stellar comeback to claim individual gold, while the men's team comprising Ojas Deotale, Rishav Yadav, and veteran Abhishek Verma also reigned supreme.

The compound archers will once again look to sustain their strong form in Antalya and keep India's medal tally ticking.

Indian Squad: Recurve men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Parth Salunkhe, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai.

Recurve women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur and Anshika Kumari.

Compound men: Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, Ojas Deotale and Uday Kamboj.

Compound women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Chikitha Taniparthi and Aditi Swami.

