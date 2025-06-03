FIFA's High-Stakes Club World Cup: A Billion-Dollar Bet

FIFA is set to launch its revamped Club World Cup next week across 12 stadiums in the United States, as 32 teams vie for victory in an event filled with substantial financial incentives yet met with muted enthusiasm. While the tournament is promoted as a dazzling prelude to the 2026 World Cup, concerns about empty venues and arbitrary qualification rules linger. Player welfare issues loom after an arduous European season, posing challenges to FIFA's ambitious endeavor.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami makes its debut against Egypt's Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, though ticket availability remains high. Messi's involvement highlights contentious aspects of the tournament, where FIFA allowed Inter Miami entry despite its playoff exit, a move seen as an attempt to ensure the Argentine icon's participation.

Additionally, exclusion controversies and shared ownership disputes have led to alterations in team entries. FIFA recently dedicated a $1 billion TV deal with DAZN and allocated prize money totaling $1 billion, subsequently raising player welfare alarms. FIFA has confirmed that all venues will have natural grass and standard dimensions, amid previous criticisms over field conditions. As the world outside the arena also focuses on FIFA's commercial strategies, the tournament serves as both a test and a crucial step toward FIFA's 2026 ambitions.

