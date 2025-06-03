Brittany Lang Joins Solheim Cup Leadership: A Winning Partnership

In a strategic move to strengthen the U.S. Solheim Cup team's leadership, Captain Angela Stanford named Brittany Lang as her third assistant captain. The announcement came on Tuesday, marking a significant step for Lang, a renowned major champion and former Solheim Cup competitor.

Lang, who savored victory at the 2016 U.S. Women's Open, joins a formidable lineup that includes Kristy McPherson and Paula Creamer. The three will serve as critical support to Captain Stanford, guiding the top 12 American female golfers in their quest against Europe in the biennial team showdown.

Brittany Lang's appointment is underpinned by her storied history with the Solheim Cup, where her partnership with Brittany Lincicome achieved an unbeaten 4-0-0 record. As the event unfolds in the Netherlands in 2026, Lang is poised to help the U.S. bid for a crucial victory on foreign soil, aiming for their first road win since 2015.

