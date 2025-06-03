Brentford Signs Star Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Brentford has taken a significant step by signing Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on a five-year deal from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday. Kelleher, at 26, will take over the position from Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who recently moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract.

The agreement with Kelleher includes a potential 12-month extension, and the transaction is reportedly valued by British media at approximately 18 million pounds. Brentford's Director of Football, Phil Giles, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting the club had kept an eye on Kelleher with the knowledge that his contract with Liverpool was nearing its end.

Impressively, Kelleher has earned 22 caps for Ireland and made 67 appearances for Liverpool, achieving numerous accolades, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy during his 10-year tenure with the club.

