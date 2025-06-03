Brentford Signs Star Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford acquires 26-year-old Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool with a five-year contract. The deal is valued at around 18 million pounds, and Kelleher will replace Mark Flekken. Kelleher has a stellar record at Liverpool, having earned 22 international caps for Ireland and numerous titles.
Brentford has taken a significant step by signing Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on a five-year deal from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday. Kelleher, at 26, will take over the position from Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who recently moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract.
The agreement with Kelleher includes a potential 12-month extension, and the transaction is reportedly valued by British media at approximately 18 million pounds. Brentford's Director of Football, Phil Giles, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting the club had kept an eye on Kelleher with the knowledge that his contract with Liverpool was nearing its end.
Impressively, Kelleher has earned 22 caps for Ireland and made 67 appearances for Liverpool, achieving numerous accolades, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy during his 10-year tenure with the club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Leicester City Faces New Financial Allegations as Premier League Intervenes
God does not forgive nor forget: 'I was transferred with ill intention'- MP HC judge at farewell
UK Lifts Block on Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius
UK Greenlights Chagos Islands Transfer to Mauritius Despite Controversy