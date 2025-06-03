Left Menu

Brentford Signs Star Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Brentford acquires 26-year-old Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool with a five-year contract. The deal is valued at around 18 million pounds, and Kelleher will replace Mark Flekken. Kelleher has a stellar record at Liverpool, having earned 22 international caps for Ireland and numerous titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:47 IST
Brentford Signs Star Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Brentford has taken a significant step by signing Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on a five-year deal from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday. Kelleher, at 26, will take over the position from Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who recently moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract.

The agreement with Kelleher includes a potential 12-month extension, and the transaction is reportedly valued by British media at approximately 18 million pounds. Brentford's Director of Football, Phil Giles, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting the club had kept an eye on Kelleher with the knowledge that his contract with Liverpool was nearing its end.

Impressively, Kelleher has earned 22 caps for Ireland and made 67 appearances for Liverpool, achieving numerous accolades, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy during his 10-year tenure with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025