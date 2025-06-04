England's ODI Clean Sweep: Jamie Smith Leads with Fiery Knock

England secured an emphatic 3-0 series triumph against West Indies in their one-day international face-off, all thanks to a blistering performance by opener Jamie Smith. The young talent ripped through the opposition's bowling, achieving a rapid 64 in just 28 balls, contributing significantly to England's seven-wicket victory at the Oval.

Set a revised target of 246 after a rain-shortened match saw West Indies score 251-9, England's chase was led by Smith's aggressive assault. Fellow opener Ben Duckett and seasoned batsman Joe Root supported with scores of 58 and 44, respectively. Captain Jos Buttler finished the job in style, sealing victory with a towering six.

The series clean sweep serves as an auspicious start for new white-ball skipper Harry Brook, who takes over during England's rebuilding phase. The team was hindered by logistical issues, arriving at the match on hire bicycles due to traffic problems. Nonetheless, their on-field dominance showcases a promising future under Brook's leadership.

