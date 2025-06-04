Alcaraz Dominates French Open Quarter-Finals, Swiatek Eyes Fourth Consecutive Crown

In a commanding display at the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz surged into the semi-finals by defeating American 12th-seed Tommy Paul. The one-sided match showcased the Spaniard's aggressive gameplay, as he finished with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory. Fans were left awestruck as Alcaraz secured the match in just 94 minutes.

Meanwhile, four-time champion Iga Swiatek secured her place in the semi-finals after defeating Elina Svitolina. Swiatek aims to win her fourth consecutive French Open title, setting up an exciting semi-final against the world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who earlier dispatched Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

In other matches, Lorenzo Musetti defeated American Frances Tiafoe, despite a controversial moment involving unsportsmanlike conduct. Musetti received a warning for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball, an incident Tiafoe found comical. Despite the controversy, Musetti progressed to face Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

