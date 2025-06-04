England's ODI Triumph: Quick Sweep Over West Indies

England secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in their third one-day international, completing a 3-0 series sweep at The Oval on Tuesday. Despite a late start due to logistical and weather challenges, England required just 30 overs to chase down the rain-adjusted target of 246.

Jamie Smith spearheaded England's attack with a rapid ODI fifty, contributing 64 runs to the 93-run opening stand. The West Indies, hindered by gloomy conditions and lacking practice, struggled to maintain their innings but managed a commendable 251-9, largely thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's effort and a record eighth-wicket partnership.

England's response was dynamic, with Smith and his teammates exhibiting agility both off the field and on the pitch. Adil Rashid's bowling kept the West Indies in check, while Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler ensured a comfortable chase ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)