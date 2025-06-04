Left Menu

England's ODI Triumph: Quick Sweep Over West Indies

England wrapped up a 3-0 ODI series sweep over the West Indies at The Oval in a rain-affected match, thanks to Jamie Smith's explosive batting and key partnerships. The match saw delays due to traffic and rain, but England capitalized on the revised target to secure a seven-wicket win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:19 IST
England's ODI Triumph: Quick Sweep Over West Indies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in their third one-day international, completing a 3-0 series sweep at The Oval on Tuesday. Despite a late start due to logistical and weather challenges, England required just 30 overs to chase down the rain-adjusted target of 246.

Jamie Smith spearheaded England's attack with a rapid ODI fifty, contributing 64 runs to the 93-run opening stand. The West Indies, hindered by gloomy conditions and lacking practice, struggled to maintain their innings but managed a commendable 251-9, largely thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's effort and a record eighth-wicket partnership.

England's response was dynamic, with Smith and his teammates exhibiting agility both off the field and on the pitch. Adil Rashid's bowling kept the West Indies in check, while Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler ensured a comfortable chase ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025