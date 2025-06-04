Bruno Fernandes Rejects Al Hilal: Prioritizes Top-Level Football

Bruno Fernandes, captain of Manchester United, has opted to remain with his current club, turning down a substantial offer from Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian team. The midfielder has emphasized his desire to compete at the highest level, a priority that kept him from accepting the proposed move.

Fernandes revealed that Al Hilal was willing to pay £100 million to bring him to Riyadh, coupled with an appealing wage package of £700,000 per week. Though the financial offer was tempting, discussions with his family led him to remain dedicated to elite-level football competitions and his loyalty to Manchester United.

Despite Manchester United's recent challenges, including failing to qualify for the Champions League, Fernandes remains committed to achieving success with the Red Devils. He continues to feature prominently for Portugal in their Nations League endeavors, reaffirming his enthusiasm for the sport.