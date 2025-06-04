Virat Kohli Leads RCB to Historic IPL Win, Dedicates Victory to De Villiers and Gayle

In an emotional culmination to a 17-year pursuit, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first IPL victory, dedicating the triumph to former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. The team edged out Punjab Kings by six runs in a nail-biting final held in Ahmedabad.

Heartfelt emotions poured from Kohli, who has been with the RCB since its inception in 2008, as he acknowledged the relentless efforts of De Villiers and Gayle. Despite falling in three previous finals, Bengaluru's win is a tribute to the team spirit nurtured over the years.

Standing alongside Kohli on the podium, De Villiers and Gayle shared the momentous achievement. Kohli emphasized the significance of the accolade, noting the collective dedication and the unyielding support from fans who have cherished the contributions of the legendary duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)