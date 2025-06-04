Left Menu

Momentous Celebration: RCB's Historic IPL Triumph Honored at Vidhana Soudha

The Karnataka government will honor Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their maiden IPL victory. A ceremony at Vidhana Soudha and a victory parade to Chinnaswamy Stadium are planned, marking the end of an 18-year wait. Officials ensure tight coordination for smooth proceedings during this moment of pride for the team and fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:30 IST
Momentous Celebration: RCB's Historic IPL Triumph Honored at Vidhana Soudha
G. Parameshwara (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic tribute to a historic sporting achievement, the Karnataka government is set to honor Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a grand ceremony at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. This follows RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph, where they clinched the title after a thrilling win against Punjab Kings.

The grand festivities, attended by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, will commence with the official ceremony at the steps of Vidhana Soudha. Home Minister G. Parameshwara revealed that the event, lasting approximately 45 minutes to an hour, will include official felicitations, and possibly a speech from a team representative.

The celebrations will continue with a victory parade heading to RCB's home ground at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. To manage the anticipated crowds, stringent coordination between police and traffic authorities is underway. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed pride in the team's achievement, underlining the preparations for honoring one of Karnataka's most celebrated sports victories.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025