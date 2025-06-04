Momentous Celebration: RCB's Historic IPL Triumph Honored at Vidhana Soudha

In a symbolic tribute to a historic sporting achievement, the Karnataka government is set to honor Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a grand ceremony at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. This follows RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph, where they clinched the title after a thrilling win against Punjab Kings.

The grand festivities, attended by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, will commence with the official ceremony at the steps of Vidhana Soudha. Home Minister G. Parameshwara revealed that the event, lasting approximately 45 minutes to an hour, will include official felicitations, and possibly a speech from a team representative.

The celebrations will continue with a victory parade heading to RCB's home ground at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. To manage the anticipated crowds, stringent coordination between police and traffic authorities is underway. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed pride in the team's achievement, underlining the preparations for honoring one of Karnataka's most celebrated sports victories.