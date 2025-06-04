Left Menu

Millie Bright Withdraws from England Squad: A Decision of Integrity

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has announced her withdrawal from England's squad for the upcoming European Championship, citing that she is not in her best form mentally or physically. This decision comes as a significant loss to the team following veteran goalkeeper Mary Earps's recent retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:21 IST
Millie Bright Withdraws from England Squad: A Decision of Integrity

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has made the difficult decision to withdraw from England's squad for next month's European Championship. The experienced player revealed in an Instagram post that she doesn't feel she is at her best, both mentally and physically, to contribute fully to the team's efforts.

Bright, 31, took to social media on the eve of England's Euro 2025 squad selection to share her thoughts. She expressed that while her pride and ego wanted her to compete, she believed that the team and fans deserved a player operating at 100% capacity. This candid admission highlights her commitment to honesty and integrity.

The loss of Bright, following her absence from recent Nations League games due to similar concerns, is a significant setback for England's national team. Manager Sarina Wiegman will now have to recalibrate her strategy as England heads into the Euros in Switzerland, where they aim to defend their 2022 title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025