Millie Bright Withdraws from England Squad: A Decision of Integrity

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has made the difficult decision to withdraw from England's squad for next month's European Championship. The experienced player revealed in an Instagram post that she doesn't feel she is at her best, both mentally and physically, to contribute fully to the team's efforts.

Bright, 31, took to social media on the eve of England's Euro 2025 squad selection to share her thoughts. She expressed that while her pride and ego wanted her to compete, she believed that the team and fans deserved a player operating at 100% capacity. This candid admission highlights her commitment to honesty and integrity.

The loss of Bright, following her absence from recent Nations League games due to similar concerns, is a significant setback for England's national team. Manager Sarina Wiegman will now have to recalibrate her strategy as England heads into the Euros in Switzerland, where they aim to defend their 2022 title.

(With inputs from agencies.)