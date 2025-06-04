Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Leads to Chaos

A chaotic scene unfolded near Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in at least four deaths and numerous injuries during RCB victory celebrations. While BJP leader Vijayendra claimed 11 fatalities, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar refuted the claims. Authorities struggled with crowd management, urging public to use public transport to ease congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Leads to Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy struck near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as a chaotic stampede resulted in the deaths of at least four people and left many others injured during celebrations of RCB's victory. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place during large public gatherings.

BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra alleged that the death toll had reached 11 and demanded a judicial inquiry. However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed these claims, stating there was no official death report as of yet. Individuals injured during the event were treated at local hospitals, with some being admitted in critical condition.

The Bengaluru police faced a significant challenge in managing the large number of cricket enthusiasts attempting to enter the stadium simultaneously. A traffic advisory urged attendees to use public transport as parking near the stadium was limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025