Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Leads to Chaos

A tragedy struck near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as a chaotic stampede resulted in the deaths of at least four people and left many others injured during celebrations of RCB's victory. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place during large public gatherings.

BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra alleged that the death toll had reached 11 and demanded a judicial inquiry. However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed these claims, stating there was no official death report as of yet. Individuals injured during the event were treated at local hospitals, with some being admitted in critical condition.

The Bengaluru police faced a significant challenge in managing the large number of cricket enthusiasts attempting to enter the stadium simultaneously. A traffic advisory urged attendees to use public transport as parking near the stadium was limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)