Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Leads to Chaos
A chaotic scene unfolded near Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in at least four deaths and numerous injuries during RCB victory celebrations. While BJP leader Vijayendra claimed 11 fatalities, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar refuted the claims. Authorities struggled with crowd management, urging public to use public transport to ease congestion.
A tragedy struck near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as a chaotic stampede resulted in the deaths of at least four people and left many others injured during celebrations of RCB's victory. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place during large public gatherings.
BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra alleged that the death toll had reached 11 and demanded a judicial inquiry. However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed these claims, stating there was no official death report as of yet. Individuals injured during the event were treated at local hospitals, with some being admitted in critical condition.
The Bengaluru police faced a significant challenge in managing the large number of cricket enthusiasts attempting to enter the stadium simultaneously. A traffic advisory urged attendees to use public transport as parking near the stadium was limited.
