Thailand Outplays India: A Football Reality Check

In a disappointing turn of events, India's football team was bested 0-2 by Thailand during an international friendly, serving as a sobering reality check ahead of their pivotal Asian Cup qualifier. Played at Thammasat Stadium, Thailand capitalized on their home advantage.

The hosts asserted dominance early, with Benjamin Davis scoring in the 8th minute. The pressure was sustained through the match, culminating in Poramet Arjvilai sealing the victory in the 59th minute. India's previous victories over Thailand seemed a distant memory as the latter, ranked 99th globally, exhibited superior play.

Despite a promising attempt from Sunil Chhetri, reminiscent of his performance in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, India's efforts were thwarted by Thailand's formidable goalie, Saranon Anui. The match underscored critical areas for improvement ahead of India's upcoming qualifier against Hong Kong.