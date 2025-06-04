Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebration: 11 Dead in Bengaluru Stampede

A stampede broke out in Bengaluru during the victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team, leading to a tragic loss of life. Eleven people died, and thirty-three others were injured near the Chinnaswamy Stadium as large crowds gathered to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "absolutely heartrending" and expressed his condolences. "In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," he stated in a post on social media platform X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his deep anguish over the tragic event, which has cast a somber shadow over what was intended to be a moment of joy for RCB fans across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)