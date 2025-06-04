Left Menu

Chaos and Tragedy at RCB's IPL Victory Celebration

The RCB's IPL victory celebration at Chinnaswamy stadium turned tragic as 11 fans were killed and 33 hospitalized due to a stampede caused by overcrowding and inadequate security measures. Fans expressed dismay as the event spiraled into chaos, leaving many injured and forcing authorities to use force to control the situation.

Updated: 04-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:57 IST
Chaos and Tragedy at RCB's IPL Victory Celebration
Amidst an atmosphere of anticipated joy, the RCB's IPL victory event at Chinnaswamy stadium took a tragic turn as 11 fans lost their lives in a stampede. An overwhelming crowd, combined with insufficient security, escalated the crisis, leading to 33 hospitalizations.

BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, criticized the inadequate safety measures, remarking on the urgent need for better preparations during large-scale gatherings. The frenzied scramble to enter the venue saw fans penned in dangerously tight corridors.

Prashant Shetty, a fan, voiced his frustration over the disarray, recounting the abrupt police actions that left many unsettled and injured. As the situation spiraled, order was only gradually restored, marking a somber close to an intended celebration.

