Chaos and Tragedy at RCB's IPL Victory Celebration
The RCB's IPL victory celebration at Chinnaswamy stadium turned tragic as 11 fans were killed and 33 hospitalized due to a stampede caused by overcrowding and inadequate security measures. Fans expressed dismay as the event spiraled into chaos, leaving many injured and forcing authorities to use force to control the situation.
Amidst an atmosphere of anticipated joy, the RCB's IPL victory event at Chinnaswamy stadium took a tragic turn as 11 fans lost their lives in a stampede. An overwhelming crowd, combined with insufficient security, escalated the crisis, leading to 33 hospitalizations.
BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, criticized the inadequate safety measures, remarking on the urgent need for better preparations during large-scale gatherings. The frenzied scramble to enter the venue saw fans penned in dangerously tight corridors.
Prashant Shetty, a fan, voiced his frustration over the disarray, recounting the abrupt police actions that left many unsettled and injured. As the situation spiraled, order was only gradually restored, marking a somber close to an intended celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Faces $60 Million Grant Termination Over Discrimination Issues
CloudSEK's US Expansion: A Cybersecurity Milestone
Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe into Post-Pahalgam Security Lapse
Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Defamation Case Against Shashi Tharoor
Waqf case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Centre asks SC to confine hearing on three issues identified for passing interim orders.