Tragedy Strikes IPL Victory Celebration: RCB's Sombre Note Amid Stampede Chaos

A devastating stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of 11 people, casting a pall of gloom over the festive spirit. RCB, marking their first IPL championship win, issued heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday as droves of fans thronged the stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of their cricket heroes. In response, RCB promptly altered their celebratory program and adhered to guidance from local authorities, emphasizing the paramount importance of safety. The franchise reiterated its commitment to fan well-being and urged caution among supporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed profound sorrow, confirming 11 fatalities and 33 injuries, pledging free medical treatment for the injured. Additionally, the government announced compensation for the deceased's families. As celebrations turned into tragedy, focus also remained on RCB's historic win, where they claimed the IPL trophy after defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets, consigning PBKS to another prolonged title drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)