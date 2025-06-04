Left Menu

Suryakumar Shines but Strikers Steal Victory in T20 Mumbai League Opener

Suryakumar Yadav's rapid half-century set the stage for the Triumph Knights in the T20 Mumbai League 2025 opener, but Eagle Thane Strikers clinched a thrilling win thanks to Sairaj Patil's explosive performance. Rain affected other matches, with SoBo Mumbai Falcons winning in a Super Over against ARCS Andheri.

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: T20 Mumbai League) . Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav, leading India in T20I cricket, unveiled a stunning 25-ball half-century on the first day of the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Despite his heroics, the Triumph Knights sucumbed to a spirited Eagle Thane Strikers team. The Strikers pulled off a five-wicket triumph at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

The Knights, spearheaded by Yadav's 50 and Jigar Rana's sturdy 53, set a challenging target of 179/7 after being asked to bat. Rana and Parikshit Valsangkar initially steadied the innings with an 88-run partnership. Following quick dismissals, Yadav, alongside Jay Jain (24), maintained stability en route to a competitive total.

In pursuit, Varun Lavande's fiery 57 set the tone for the Strikers, and though the momentum swung briefly with quick wickets from the Knights, Sairaj Patil's blistering 47, punctuated with four sixes, sealed the Strikers' victory. Earlier, SoBo Mumbai Falcons edged out ARCS Andheri in a Super Over after rain intervened, and at Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals bested Aakash Tigers MWS in a rain-curtailed contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

