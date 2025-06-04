Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu expressed shock over a deadly stampede in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 fatalities and more than 30 injuries. The tragic incident occurred during celebrations for RCB's first IPL victory, with fans gathered at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The President extended condolences to the affected families.

Updated: 04-06-2025 22:45 IST
President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound shock and sadness over a fatal stampede in Bengaluru.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, she extended heartfelt condolences to families affected by the tragedy.

This unfortunate event unfolded during festivities for RCB's inaugural IPL triumph, leaving 11 dead and over 30 injured outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

